Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 28, 2023

By Blake Sammann
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Jack Kaden

Suzanne Buckert

Melanie Allen

Justin Bernard

Nora Clausius

Katlynn Nebe

Clarke Mitchell

Ethan Reckers

Lisa Markert

Fred Witte

Constance Howser

Chandler Platz

Ellen Jean Finch

Thea Flesner

Dutch Kirchner

Sue Runser

Rebecca Bullard

Erin Elmore

Tony Owen

Pat Dillon

ANNIVERSARIES

Landon & Melissa Epperson

Mike & Patty Haigh

Alan & Laurie Duesterhaus

Jacob & Kyleen Hollensteiner

Jeff & Michelle Merkel

Tony & Tina Owen

