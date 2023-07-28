First Alert Weather Day for Friday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Friday is another First Alert Weather Day due to dangerous heat across not just the tri-states, but also much of the Midwest. Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for a vast majority of the tri-states through Friday night at 9 pm. Monroe County in Missouri is under a Heat Advisory through Friday night at 9 pm.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect through Friday night at 9 pm. (Gray Stations With Max)

Temperatures are expected to reach 100° for many throughout the tri-states Friday, and heat indices are likely to jump well over 110°. While this will not be record-breaking heat, it will be hazardous for strenuous outdoor activities. It is extremely important to seek as much air conditioning as possible and limit time spent outdoors, drink plenty of water, and wear plenty of sunscreen if you must be outdoors. It is also advisable to check-in on children and the elderly, as they are most vulnerable to heat-related illness.

While 100° temperatures alone are hard to manage, the temperature inside your car can soar well above that if left out to sit in the sun. In just 30 minutes, the temperature inside your car can exceed 130°, and that is just taking into account air temperature. Accounting for humidity, it can feel hotter than 150°, so be sure to always look before you lock your car.

