Heat, drought threaten Tri-State corn crops

QUINCY (WGEM) - Excessive heat combined with lack of rain threaten farm fields throughout the Midwest.

A Tri-State farm manager said that could ultimately cost the consumer and more.

Farm manager Rick Edwards at TI-Trust said 90% of Tri-State farmers have crop insurance.

They make that decision in the spring through a federal crop insurance program.

That’s when farmers decide on various levels of insurance based on yields from the previous years.

However, they don’t have to pay their premiums until fall.

Edwards said the higher the deductible, the cheaper the price.

“If you have a bad year, at least a crop insurance will keep operating lease for another year,” Edwards said. “You may not make a lot of money this year. But at least you got some income and income from the crop insurance that to help you pay for your seed corn and chemicals and fertilizer next year.”

Edwards referred to an old saying, “Rain in July makes corn” and “Rain in august makes soybeans,” stating that the next two weeks will be critical to healthy corn growth.

He added that low corn yields could ultimately impact meat prices, because most livestock depend on corn crops.

