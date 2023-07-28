Heat, drought threaten Tri-State corn crops

Farm manager says next week or two will be a critical time for corn yields.
Farm manager says next week or two will be a critical time for corn yields.(Rajah Maples)
By Rajah Maples
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Excessive heat combined with lack of rain threaten farm fields throughout the Midwest.

A Tri-State farm manager said that could ultimately cost the consumer and more.

Farm manager Rick Edwards at TI-Trust said 90% of Tri-State farmers have crop insurance.

They make that decision in the spring through a federal crop insurance program.

That’s when farmers decide on various levels of insurance based on yields from the previous years.

However, they don’t have to pay their premiums until fall.

Edwards said the higher the deductible, the cheaper the price.

“If you have a bad year, at least a crop insurance will keep operating lease for another year,” Edwards said. “You may not make a lot of money this year. But at least you got some income and income from the crop insurance that to help you pay for your seed corn and chemicals and fertilizer next year.”

Edwards referred to an old saying, “Rain in July makes corn” and “Rain in august makes soybeans,” stating that the next two weeks will be critical to healthy corn growth.

He added that low corn yields could ultimately impact meat prices, because most livestock depend on corn crops.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
12-year old Killian Todd is currently top 100 in a national mullet competition, he finds out...
Hamilton boy takes “business up front and party in the back” to a national level
Jack Blanke
Police: Quincy man caught with horses again
The "Quincy Herald-Whig" published a story about Quincy native Paul Tibbets on same weekend as...
New ‘Oppenheimer’ movie spotlights Quincy’s history
Former schools become places for businesses, apartments
Developer gives update on Adams, Madison school projects

Latest News

ns
Addy Uhlmeyer Ready To Be Next Ace For North Shelby
wiu
WIU Hosts Youth Basketball Camp
South Shelby
South Shelby Softball Preview
In the past two decades, hundreds of Kmart stores across the country have closed including the...
New efforts to fill old Macomb Kmart with retailers