How outdoor workers are dealing with the heat

QUINCY (WGEM) - According to the CDC 700 victims die each year from heat-related illness. That demographic includes a chunk of outside workers like farmers.

In Quincy, it seems like there’s a construction project at every corner you turn and many crews continued to work through the heat.

“We’re taking precautions,” said Drew Niemann who was working on a storm drain tile at 36th and Broadway. “We wear a hat and sunblock and plenty of water breaks, too obviously. Safety is at the top of my mind.”

Niemann said normally their shift starts at 6 a.m. and goes till 2:30 p.m. But to beat the heat they had an early start all week.

“It’s over 100 degrees,” Niemann said. “So we start about 4:30 in the morning and get done around noon or so.”

Other workers, like USPS postal carrier George Meyer doesn’t have the luxury of tweaking his schedule.

“Our trucks are on a time schedule,” Meyer said. “They come in at the same time every day. It’s out of the question for us.”

Meyer said he appreciates it when residents leave refreshments on their doorsteps.

“If you are a resident in the Quincy area you could put out a popsicle, soda, Gatorade,” Meyer said. “Anything for your mail carrier, UPS guy, or FedEx guy.”

On Thursday, President Biden added a new hazard under the Department of Labor that protects workers in extreme heat. You can read more here.

