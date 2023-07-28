From interim to full time, Hamer is Macomb’s new police chief

MACOMB (WGEM) - After roughly four months of a national search for Macomb’s next police chief, internal candidate and interim Police Chief Jeff Hamer has been selected.

Hamer replaces Jerel Jones, who held the position for two years, and left Macomb for the chief’s position in the Chicago suburb of Flossmoor, Ill. in March. Jones replaced Curt Barker, who was the chief for more than 10 years and had been with the department since 1994.

Hamer has been with MPD for more than two decades, most recently serving as the operations commander.

In March, Mayor Michael Inman said he expected the national search to take between 9 and 12 months.

“We didn’t have to look very far at the end of the day,” Inman said.

Inman said there were 16 applicants, 5 of which were from out of state. The top candidates were interviewed last week.

“You have a friend in the police department, it’s me,” Hamer said. “I may not be able to move mountains for you, but I’ll help you push.”

Hamer was baptized by fire, so-to-speak, as less than 12 hours into his interim chief role there was a shooting just off Western Illinois University’s campus that left one dead and another 10 injured.

“When Jeff gave me that call early Saturday morning [of the shooting], I didn’t hesitate for a moment that he couldn’t handle this,” Inman said.

“We need to be ready for the Super Bowl no matter when the phone rings,” Hamer responded.

Hamer said he will prioritize stabilization.

Hamer’s appointment as chief will be confirmed by the city council on Aug. 7.

