One dead after UTV crash in Shelby County(KVLY)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A Shelby County man is dead after a UTV crash Thursday night, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Police said Johnny H. Cook, 48, of Leonard, Missouri, was traveling southbound in a 2021 Polaris UTV at 10 p.m. on Route H, just 2 miles south of Leonard, when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

Police said Cook was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:49 p.m. by the Shelby County Coroner.

According to police, Cook was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

