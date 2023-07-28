Severe Weather Threat

By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Once the dangerous heat of the day is over, severe weather may take shape across the tri-states Friday night. Conditions will be dry through the evening, however, thunderstorms are expected to move through the region overnight - near midnight and into early Saturday.

There is a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather across the northern tier of the region, while much of everyone else has a level 1 out of 5 threat for severe weather. The main concerns with tonight’s storms are large hail of at least an inch in diameter and damaging winds in excess of 60 mph.

Tonight’s thunderstorms may linger into the predawn hours on Saturday and as the day progresses, conditions should improve. One huge change that people will notice over the weekend is the drop in heat and humidity. By Sunday and Monday, temperatures will have fallen back to near average and dew points will have returned to more tolerable levels.

