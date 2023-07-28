Soaring temperatures can affect livestock

LIBERTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Triple digit temperatures that have settled in over the Tri-States can be dangerous to both people and animals.

For farmers, their livestock is their livelihood.

Adams County Farm Bureau manager Shawn Valter said most area farmers raise hogs and cattle. He said hogs tend to stay indoors, which makes it easier to keep them out of the direct sunlight. However, he said there are concerns for cattle.

“What we’re gonna see is their rate of gain or cattle are going to cut back on how much they’re eating, their activity levels are going decrease so even like dairy cattle, they’ll produce less milk when it’s extremely warm conditions like we’re going to experience the next couple of days,” Valter said.

He said cows will seek out shade when it gets too hot. He said it’s important to make sure they stay hydrated.

Liberty, Illinois, farmer Ryan Meyer said on average, adult cattle will drink 25 to 30 gallons of water a day. He said cattle don’t move around as much when it gets too hot, and they try to hang out in the shade

“We check drinks several times a day because on a cool day they might drink a few times a day, but when it’s hot like this, they’ll kind of congregate around the drinks and you want to make sure that the drinks are full and the waters fresh,” he said.

Meyer said they’ll even run sprinklers on them to cool them down if it gets hot enough.

