WIU settles contract with University Professionals of Illinois

WIU settles union contract
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - Western Illinois University settled a union contract Thursday night after 10 months of bargaining, according to the Western Illinois University chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois.

Officials said WIU UPI, which is the union that represents faculty and academic support professionals at the university, accepted a tentative agreement with WIU.

The previous contract expired in June and both sides have been meeting for the past month to settle a fair contract before students return in August.

“WIU UPI members appreciate the university’s willingness to work with us to reach a fair agreement, and also recognize WIU’s Board of Trustees for their leadership and encouragement in reaching this agreement,” said sociology professor and WIU UPI President Patrick McGinty. “WIU UPI is committed to promoting and ensuring exceptional educational experiences for our students, and we believe this agreement helps to realize our vision of what is possible at Western Illinois University.”

The agreement allows for a summer bridge program that will provide extra assistance for students and prepares them for the college experience, with the goal of boosting student retention.

