Burn pile catches shed on fire in Warsaw

Crews putting out hotspots within the shed with a backhoe.
Crews putting out hotspots within the shed with a backhoe.(WGEM Staff)
By Josef Lawler
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WARSAW, IL (WGEM) - At about 4 p.m. this afternoon, fire crews received a call of a structure fully engulfed on a county road in Warsaw, Illinois.

Hamilton Fire Department were the first on scene at 966 East County Road 1050 where they discovered a shed fully involved.

The home owner, had a controlled burn pile going to which he thought went out. After returning inside, the fire spread to logs near the shed, catching the shed on fire.

It took about 20 minutes to put out the fire.

Crews from Warsaw, Carthage, Lima and Tioga were called to assist.

There were no injuries, but Assistant Chief Steve Helenthal said this is a good reminder to watch as you burn.

“With the lack of rainfall and the high temperatures just, if you have to burn just burn with caution because it can get out of control pretty quick,” said Helenthal. “Then this is the end result, we have four departments around the tri-state area having to come in and put it out.”

Crews were on scene an hour after the fire was extinguished, using a backhoe to put out hot spots.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

