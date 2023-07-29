Civil War gun ordered by John Wood now up for bid

QUINCY (WGEM) - You have a chance to purchase a piece of Civil War history right here in the Tri-States.

Finding legitimate pieces of history that remain relevant can be difficult at times, said Will Sullivan of Will Sullivan Auction Company.

But when you find a piece of history that’s linked to your community, he said it’s even more rare.

“I get guns of historic value, sometimes modern guns as well and early military stuff, World War I, World War II, whatever, they send it to me, I research it, I figure out when it was made, I figure out any relevance to it,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan is unveiling an M-1861 Navy Revolver, also known as a Navy Belt Pistol.

He said about 38,000 of these Colt models were manufactured in the 1800′s.

Sullivan said it’s exceptionally rare to get your hands on one because less than 2,500 were purchased by the U.S. Government during the Civil War and more than a hundred years has passed since then.

“General rule of thumb is on civil war issued fire arms is that one out of every 500 will survive in some shape or form,” Sullivan said.

The Navy Belt Pistol Sullivan presented to residents at the Quincy Country Club has local ties to a familiar name in Quincy.

“It has really cool local ties as far as John Wood goes as well,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said in 1861, this gun was included in a shipment of 500 to former Illinois governor John Wood.

Former president of the Quincy Historical Society, Jack Freiburg, said Wood is known for establishing Quincy as a city.

He said Wood was a leader for his time and made sure his soldiers in the Civil War were taken care of, even if that meant cutting some corners to get artillery.

“This example of this gun of him purchasing these guns without any federal approval and the top end gun that colt made at that time was a pretty audacious move to make but he was also doing the best job that he could to provide arms to the Illinois citizens that were gonna be fighting in the Civil War,” Freiburg said.

The revolver will be sold to the highest bidder in an online bid format.

Bidding is open now and will end at 10 a.m. on Sept. 23.

Sullivan said he opened bids at $100 on Friday afternoon and as of Friday night, bidding had already reached about $1,000.

Click here to view or place a bid.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.