Hospital Report: July 29, 2023

Deaths:

June Pauline (Jenkins) Etter, age 83, of Quincy, died on July 28 at Curtis Creek in Quincy.

Robert Reed Evans Jr., age 71, of Hannibal, died on July 28 at his home.

Dennis G. Sheridan, age 81, of Ewing, Mo., died on July 27 at the La Belle Manor Nursing Home.

Births:

Brianna and John Poole, of Emden, Mo., welcomed a girl.

Dakota and Michael Lafferty, of Carthage, Ill. welcomed a girl.

Hannah Mason and Tim Hunold, of New London, Mo., welcomed a girl.

Megan Wright and Westley Campen, of Hannibal, Mo., welcomed a girl.

Kelsey McCoy and Keith Ganaway, of Hannibal, Mo., welcomed a girl.

Stephanie and Leslie Graham, of Hannibal, welcomed a girl.

Kristen and Jonathan McReynolds, of Canton, Mo. welcomed a girl.

Kendra and Jacob Hetzler, of Canton, Mo., welcomed a girl.

Haley Cheadle and Cherokee Lopez, of Hannibal, welcomed a boy.

Alexandria Quick and Memphis Folweiler, of Hannibal, welcomed a boy.

Samantha and De’Vias Douglas, of Frankford, Mo. welcomed a girl.

