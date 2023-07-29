Monroe County man arrested in Betty Hayes homicide

Monroe County man arrested in Betty Hayes murder
Monroe County man arrested in Betty Hayes murder(WGEM)
By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Monroe County, Mo. (WGEM) - A Monroe County man is in custody for the murder of the woman who went missing in December 2021, Betty Hayes.

Investigators arrested 65 year old Lyle Miller of Madison, Missouri, at 8:10 p.m., Friday night. The Monroe County Prosecutor has formally charged Miller with second degree murder for the murder of Hayes. He is being held without bond.

Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control investigators and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of a rural Monroe County pond Friday, in connection with the investigation into Hayes’ disappearance.

At 2:40 p.m., members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Dive Team recovered human remains from the pond. An autopsy of the remains will be performed at a later date.

