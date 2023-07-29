Some Storms Possible Saturday; Temps to Cool Down

Showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong, will help usher in some slightly cooler air for the weekend.

Showers and storms will be a threat through the overnight hours Friday night and into Saturday. A few storms could be strong to severe, especially across the Northern tier of the Tri-States. Gusty winds would be the main threat, along with small hail. As a cold front slowly slides in from the North, high temperatures will be taken down a notch. High temps on Saturday will rise into the low 90′s for most. Feel like temperatures could still approach 100 degrees in some locations, especially those that miss out on any storms. Heat precautions should continue to be taken through the day on Saturday.

Heading into Sunday, a slightly cooler airmass will filter into the region. This will bring high temperatures back down into the mid to upper 80′s. Most of the Sunday-Monday period looks dry, although a couple stray showers or storms cannot be ruled out. A few more storms look possible Tuesday into Wednesday. Temps look to return to the 90′s by the end of next week.

