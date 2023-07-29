Volunteer fire departments try to stay cool in excessive heat

LaGrange, Mo. (WGEM) - Extreme heat is creating extreme dangers for Tri-State firefighters.

Most smaller Tri-State communities rely on volunteer firefighters to fight fires.

As it turns out, hot flames aren’t the only battles they face this time of year.

The blazing house fire in LaGrange that quickly started last week shows it can happen in the blink of an eye with no warning.

Excessive heat creates another obstacle to overcome this time of year.

City administrator John Roach has experienced that discomfort first-hand.

Volunteer firefighters sometimes rely on other good Samaritans during times of need, such as Gena Sellers, who answered the call of duty last week by providing cold drinking water and ice to volunteer firefighters.

“I’d ask people just to reach out and start giving this to the fire department help give them donations and helping them,” Sellers said. “It takes a community and not just one person to do something.”

Sellers and Roach said volunteer fire departments could always use donations of bottled water, Gatorade and ice to help keep firefighters hydrated.

“I just know that the heat really affects the fire departments out there,” Roach said. “Whether it’s a house fire brush fire, it doesn’t it doesn’t matter, and everybody needs to stay hydrated.”

Volunteers are always needed for small fire departments throughout the Tri-States and training is provided.

Many volunteer fire departments throughout the country and region are struggling to recruit and retain firefighters, which is leading to a shortage in some areas.

