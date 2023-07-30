Brutal Heat Subsides

High temps this week much more comfortable (Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - The heat dome that had expanded over the Tri-State area has weakened and receded to the southwest. That will bring on a week of temperatures running at least close to what is normal for this time of year. We should top out with daytime high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for the next seven days. There is also a bit of a complicated rain scenario that is setting up. The forecast will have rain chances every day.

Right now forecast data indicates much of the rain will stay west of the Mississippi River (Brian inman)

There is much uncertainty as to exactly where this band of showers will set up. At this time it it looks like rain showers will develop in the overnight hours to the west of the region and then slide in from the northwest to the southeast. Those showers will weaken as they make their way into the Midwest. Right now the majority of the forecast models are showing the rain and thunderstorms west of the Mississippi River, impacting northeastern Missouri, then down toward the St. Louis area. That could change, but that is what it looks like at this time.

