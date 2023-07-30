Dry second-half of the weekend

QUINCY (WGEM) - After Saturday’s severe weather, Sunday will feature more tranquil conditions. The day will start mainly sunny, and partial cloudiness will dominate the day.

Conditions will be perfect for outdoor grilling and swimming, as temperatures will be near average in the mid to upper 80s. Calm weather continues into Monday with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will slowly rise to near 90 as midweek approaches. Tuesday and Wednesday have thunderstorm chances and at this time, the severe threat appears minimal.

There is also no signal for extreme heat through next week. With that said, it is still important to look before you lock your car because even in seasonable summer heat, the inside of your car can heat to well over 100 degrees in the matter of minutes.

After Wednesday, there is a chance the tri-states could see a dry period, which is bad news for farmers continuing to deal with worsening drought across the region.

One interesting tidbit - now that we are heading into August, we are heading out of what normally is the hottest time of year, which is through the month of July. Over the next few weeks, average daytime and overnight temperatures will begin to decrease. For example, the average high and low in Quincy, Il on August 01 are 86 degrees and 66 degrees respectively. The average high and low in Quincy on August 31 are 83 degrees and 62 degrees respectively.

In addition, you may notice the days get shorter through August. On August 01 in Quincy, the sunrise and sunset times are 6:04 am and 8:19 pm respectively. Sunrise and sunset in Quincy on August 31 are 6:32 am and 7:38 pm respectively.

