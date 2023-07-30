Five people shot in Michigan

Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early...
Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early Sunday morning(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Five people were shot in Lansing, Michigan, WILX reports.

Lansing Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of W. Holmes Road around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a large crowd of people and multiple shooting victims.

The Lansing Fire Department responded to treat and transport several of the victims to a local hospital. Due to the size of the crowd, the Lansing Police Department requested assistance from neighboring jurisdictions.

Five shooting victims were identified ranging in age from 16 to 26 years old. Two of the victims are listed in critical condition.

Police detained several suspects and recovered multiple firearms from the scene.

This is an active investigation and Lansing Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are at the scene working to determine the events which led up to the shootings.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe County man arrested in Betty Hayes murder
Monroe County man arrested in Betty Hayes murder
One dead after UTV crash in Shelby County
One dead after UTV crash in Shelby County
Civil War gun
Civil War gun ordered by John Wood now up for bid
Volunteer firefighters try to stay cool during extreme heat
Volunteer fire departments try to stay cool in excessive heat
The building has sat empty for 8 years.
New efforts to fill old Macomb Kmart with retailers

Latest News

FILE - UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national...
Consumer demand for speed and convenience drives labor unrest among workers in Hollywood and at UPS
Marion County Fair
Marion County Fair kicks off
Betty Hayes, 88 went missing in December 2021.
Monroe County residents indicate relief for closure in Betty Hayes disappearance
A Monroe County Sheriff vehicle is found parked a day after the body of a missing Holliday...
Betty Hayes