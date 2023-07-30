Heat playing no factor in Adams County Fair turnout

MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) - Corndogs, lemon shakeups, endless carnival rides and of course, the heat that goes along with a Midwest summer. This year, the heat is no factor in all the fun that makes up the Adams County Fair. Instead, it’s quite the opposite.

Through Friday last week, heat index values well over 100 degrees were not uncommon. On Wednesday in Macomb, temperatures reached 99 degrees with a heat index of 121 degrees.

Adams County Fair Board Director Leon Obert said the heat has made for long days, but it’s never turned fair goers away.

“It’s the Adams County Fair and I think people just come out just because they know it’s only happening once a year,” Obert said. “They understand it’s fair time and we’re going to have high temperatures, and we definitely have had high temperatures.”

Through the remainder of the fair, which ends on Aug. 1, the National Weather Service is calling for high temperatures around 86 degrees with a mostly sunny sky.

The fair board is reporting no heat related injuries that have required an ambulance, only the occasional fair goer that gets overheated.

“Drink a lot of fluids, stay in the shade and wear light colored clothes,” Loraine Fire Chief Scott Trautvetter said.

Sunday’s festivities started at 7:30 a.m. with Catholic mass followed by a full morning and afternoon of circus shows, tractor pulls, carnival rides and the Old Thyme Parade.

In the parade was the 2016 Adams County Fair Queen, Emma Hildebrand.

“Up until a couple years ago I’d actually never missed a day of the Adams County Fair,” Hildebrand said.

For Hildebrand and her family, scorching summer heat plays no factor in whether or not to spend the week at the fairgrounds.

“We are out here if it is hot, if it is cold, if it is wet, if it is dry, there’s always something to do,” Hildebrand said.

Obert said some livestock were brought to the fairgrounds later than usual because of the heat.

Around the fairground you’ll find several tents, or “cooling zones,” rest areas and an Adams County EMS cabin for your safety.

The fair continues on Monday at 8 a.m. with open class beef judging and the carnival, circus and teen dance in the evening. The fair’s final evening includes the demolition derby.

For a complete schedule of Adams County Fair events, click here.

