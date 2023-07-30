Marion County Fair kicks off

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - The Marion County, Missouri Fair kicked off Saturday with an annual parade and car show followed by a variety of events throughout the day.

Those events preceded an evening show organized by a family in memory of their loved one, Tate Shade.

He died in a car crash in 2002.

The “Tate Shade Memorial Bull Bash” rodeo includes a rowdy night of bull riding for families to enjoy.

The idea spawned from Shade’s passion for bull riding.

Tate’s mother, Brenda Shade, said they put on the show each year to raise money for the local FFA and 4-H.

Brenda Shade’s children were involved in both clubs.

“We just try to donate things that keep improving and bring young families back to the fair,” Brenda Shade said. “That’s what it did for us.”

You can continue to enjoy the weeklong festivities at the Marion County Fair throughout the week at this schedule.

