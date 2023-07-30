Marion County Fair kicks off

Marion County Fair
Marion County Fair(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - The Marion County, Missouri Fair kicked off Saturday with an annual parade and car show followed by a variety of events throughout the day.

Those events preceded an evening show organized by a family in memory of their loved one, Tate Shade.

He died in a car crash in 2002.

The “Tate Shade Memorial Bull Bash” rodeo includes a rowdy night of bull riding for families to enjoy.

The idea spawned from Shade’s passion for bull riding.

Tate’s mother, Brenda Shade, said they put on the show each year to raise money for the local FFA and 4-H.

Brenda Shade’s children were involved in both clubs.

“We just try to donate things that keep improving and bring young families back to the fair,” Brenda Shade said. “That’s what it did for us.”

You can continue to enjoy the weeklong festivities at the Marion County Fair throughout the week at this schedule.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe County man arrested in Betty Hayes murder
Monroe County man arrested in Betty Hayes murder
One dead after UTV crash in Shelby County
One dead after UTV crash in Shelby County
The building has sat empty for 8 years.
New efforts to fill old Macomb Kmart with retailers
FILE - This Oct. 24, 2021 file photo shows a Ford company logo on a sign at a Ford dealership...
Ford recalls 870K F-150 pickups in US because parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly
Late Friday night, thunderstorms will move through the tri-states, a few of which may be strong...
Severe Weather Threat Friday Night

Latest News

Betty Hayes, 88 went missing in December 2021.
Monroe County residents indicate relief for closure in Betty Hayes disappearance
A Monroe County Sheriff vehicle is found parked a day after the body of a missing Holliday...
Betty Hayes
Volunteer firefighters try to stay cool during extreme heat
Volunteer fire departments try to stay cool in excessive heat
Most smaller Tri-state communities rely on volunteer firefighters to fight fires. As it turns...
Volunteer fire departments try to stay cool in excessive heat