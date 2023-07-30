Monroe County residents indicate relief for closure in Betty Hayes disappearance
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A northeast Missouri county is breathing a sigh of relief following closure in a woman’s disappearance almost two years ago.
Officers found the body of Betty Hayes, 88, in Monroe County on Friday night.
The Holliday, Missouri woman was found in a private pond just south of Madison.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been looking for her ever since she disappeared in December 2021.
A Madison man now faces second-degree murder charges in connection to Hayes’ death.
Lyle Miller, 63, was arrested on Friday night.
He’s being held behind bars without bond.
