Monroe County residents indicate relief for closure in Betty Hayes disappearance

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A northeast Missouri county is breathing a sigh of relief following closure in a woman’s disappearance almost two years ago.

Officers found the body of Betty Hayes, 88, in Monroe County on Friday night.

The Holliday, Missouri woman was found in a private pond just south of Madison.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been looking for her ever since she disappeared in December 2021.

A Madison man now faces second-degree murder charges in connection to Hayes’ death.

Lyle Miller, 63, was arrested on Friday night.

He’s being held behind bars without bond.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.