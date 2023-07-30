Monroe County residents indicate relief for closure in Betty Hayes disappearance

A Monroe County man is in custody for the murder of the woman who went missing in December 2021, Betty Hayes.
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A northeast Missouri county is breathing a sigh of relief following closure in a woman’s disappearance almost two years ago.

Officers found the body of Betty Hayes, 88, in Monroe County on Friday night.

The Holliday, Missouri woman was found in a private pond just south of Madison.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been looking for her ever since she disappeared in December 2021.

A Madison man now faces second-degree murder charges in connection to Hayes’ death.

Lyle Miller, 63, was arrested on Friday night.

He’s being held behind bars without bond.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe County man arrested in Betty Hayes murder
Monroe County man arrested in Betty Hayes murder
One dead after UTV crash in Shelby County
One dead after UTV crash in Shelby County
The building has sat empty for 8 years.
New efforts to fill old Macomb Kmart with retailers
FILE - This Oct. 24, 2021 file photo shows a Ford company logo on a sign at a Ford dealership...
Ford recalls 870K F-150 pickups in US because parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly
Late Friday night, thunderstorms will move through the tri-states, a few of which may be strong...
Severe Weather Threat Friday Night

Latest News

Marion County Fair
Marion County Fair kicks off
A Monroe County Sheriff vehicle is found parked a day after the body of a missing Holliday...
Betty Hayes
Volunteer firefighters try to stay cool during extreme heat
Volunteer fire departments try to stay cool in excessive heat
Most smaller Tri-state communities rely on volunteer firefighters to fight fires. As it turns...
Volunteer fire departments try to stay cool in excessive heat