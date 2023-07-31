Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 31, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Jordan Wegs
Keegan Nesbit
Tyler Maggart
Jordan Hogan
Coy Link
Delores Boulware
Patty Knudstrom
Devin Davis
Sue Metzinger
Mikey Siemer
Dawn Wild
Judy Echternkamp
Michael Bridgewater
ANNIVERSARIES
Daryn & Amy Stark
Noel & Judy Oliver
Danny & Julie Bice
Gary & Janet Janssen
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.