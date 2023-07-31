Former Adams County Fair carnival worker arrested on child porn charges

Elbert Butler
Elbert Butler(Adams County Jail)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - A Plato, Missouri, man was arrested on Saturday for an outstanding Adams County warrant for solicitation of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

In August of 2020, police began investigating 52-year-old Elbert B. Butler Jr.

They said Butler was working in Adams County last summer for the Sunshine Amusement Company as a carnival worker at the Adams County Fair when the crimes occurred.

Police stated they were assisted by the Texas County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office to locate and arrest Butler.

Butler is being held in the Adams County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

