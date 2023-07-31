Hannibal Board of Public Works warns of scam calls

HANNIBAL (WGEM) -The Hannibal Board of Public Works has noticed an uptick in scam related calls to homeowner’s in Hannibal.

The scammer calls residents claiming to be an employee of the board in order to obtain valuable personal information.

They claim they need the homeowner’s permission to run new water lines on their property.

Officials with the board said they will never make calls to homeowners requesting permission for this.

“If we’re gonna perform that kind of activity were gonna place a tag on their doorknob or were gonna give them a call directly if we’re going to be impacting their usage,” said coordinator of customer and community relations Erica Mitchell. “So for example if we’re gonna shut their water off or their power, we’re gonna notify them of that in advance so they can prepare for that.”

If you receive a call and have suspicion it’s a scam, you can call Hannibal Board of Public Works at 573-221-0955.

