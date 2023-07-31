Hannibal Board of Public Works warns of scam calls

HBPW working on waterline.
HBPW working on waterline.(WGEM Staff)
By Josef Lawler
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) -The Hannibal Board of Public Works has noticed an uptick in scam related calls to homeowner’s in Hannibal.

The scammer calls residents claiming to be an employee of the board in order to obtain valuable personal information.

They claim they need the homeowner’s permission to run new water lines on their property.

Officials with the board said they will never make calls to homeowners requesting permission for this.

“If we’re gonna perform that kind of activity were gonna place a tag on their doorknob or were gonna give them a call directly if we’re going to be impacting their usage,” said coordinator of customer and community relations Erica Mitchell. “So for example if we’re gonna shut their water off or their power, we’re gonna notify them of that in advance so they can prepare for that.”

If you receive a call and have suspicion it’s a scam, you can call Hannibal Board of Public Works at 573-221-0955.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe County man arrested in Betty Hayes murder
Monroe County man arrested in Betty Hayes murder
Immanuel Williams
Police: Keokuk man arrested after shooting at ex
Marcus McGruder
QPD squad car stolen after keys left inside
Last week heat index values measured at more than 110 degrees all over the Tri-States, while...
Heat playing no factor in Adams County Fair turnout
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun

Latest News

More than 70 will show livestock, sell it, and keep the profit at Tuesdays Market Animal Sale...
Investing and learning: Adams County youth prepare for annual animal sale
QPD said the squad car was locked, but the keys were still inside
QPD squad car stolen after keys left inside
Police identified the shooter as Immanuel Maurice Williams, 36, of Keokuk
Police: Keokuk man arrested after shooting at ex
Elbert Butler
Former Adams County Fair carnival worker arrested on child porn charges