Investing and learning: Adams County youth prepare for annual animal sale

MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) - County fairs are best known for corndogs, lemon shakeups and carnival rides, but for nearly 100 Adams County kids the fair is about showing animals they’ve put several months of work into.

The 23rd annual Adams County Market Animal Sale kicks off Tuesday at 5 p.m., and that’s where their work will be put on display.

The sale includes everything from cattle to goats.

Unity High School freshman Allie Carolan is showing animals for the first time this year and she’s learned a lot.

“You can’t just do no work and expect to get something in return,” Carolan said. When Carolan graduates she said she might pursue a career in ag-education.

She said the concept of showing livestock to a crowd has equipped her to tackle whatever challenge is thrown her way.

“You’re not going to get bidders if you don’t go up to people and talk to them and introduce yourself,” Carolan said.

When a buyer purchases an animal, the seller keeps the animal and also inherits what the buyer paid. Animal Market Sale Committee Member Denise Tallcott said last year one animal sold for several thousand dollars. Some animals sell for several hundred dollars.

”Agriculture is in almost every job around this area, it is something that is ingrained in roots very very deep,” Tallcott said. Although they might not continue in producing livestock, there’s opportunities in communications and teaching and in all sorts of great fields that allow the money and the education that they have learned beyond the farm, beyond their years here at the Adams County Fair.”

Some of the sellers have had their livestock since last fall, preparing to show it at this year’s fair.

2023 Adams County Beef Queen Andrea Schaffnit said she’d like to have a small family farm once she’s done with school. The sale has taught her how to network.

“I never know who is going to be my future boss or my future colleague within all of this,” Schaffnit said.

Schaffnit said she’s already received several job offers while at the fair. She graduates from Unity High School in 2024 and can show cattle for another few years.

Animals will be set for buyer review at 5 p.m. and a dinner will be served. At 6 p.m. the sale begins.

