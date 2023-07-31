Police: Keokuk man arrested after shooting at ex

KEOKUK (WGEM) - A Keokuk man was arrested following a shooting incident on Sunday, according to the Keokuk Police Department.

Police said they responded to the 3100 block of Main Street at about 5 p.m. for a shots fired call, which was related to another incident that took place a few minutes earlier in the 1400 block of Timea St. The reporting party said their vehicle was hit by multiple bullets.

Police identified the shooter as Immanuel Maurice Williams, 36, of Keokuk, but were unable to locate him. They said the intended victim had previously lived with Williams and had a romantic relationship.

At 8:32 p.m., police responded to another shots fired call in the 200 block of N. 9th St. Police said this incident was between Williams and the same victim.

According to police, they were unable to find Williams at the scene.

Police were then called to the 200 block of Timea St. at 9:32 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person that matched Williams’ description. They used a K9 unit to look for Williams, but could not find him.

During the investigation, a search warrant was served at William’s house located at 917 Timea St., but he was not there.

According to police, a little bit later, an Iowa State Patrol Tropper saw a car registered to Williams going northbound on Hwy 61 between Fort Madison and Wever.

After a pursuit, troopers arrested Williams in Mediapolis, Iowa.

Police said Williams is currently being held in the Des Moines County Jail. Keokuk police have requested an arrest warrant for Williams on the charge of attempted murder.

