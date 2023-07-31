QPD squad car stolen after keys left inside

Quincy Police
Quincy Police(WGEM)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police reported Monday a squad car was stolen from their parking lot at 530 Broadway.

QPD said the squad car was locked, but the keys were still inside.

According to police, the suspect broke a window to gain access.

The suspect was then tracked to Hannibal where Hannibal Police stopped and arrested the suspect.

Police stated that even police are not immune to vehicle thefts in the area.

