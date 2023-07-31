QPS changes report cards for elementary students

QUINCY (WGEM) - Some elementary school students will have new report cards when they return to the classroom this year in the Quincy Public School district.

Elementary Education director Erica Maynard said their previous report cards were outdated and not up to state standards. The new report cards will measure academics but also social and emotional standards.

“We are teaching kids social and emotional behaviors, and we know with mental health and all of those issues that are critical right now, that it’s important for us to provide opportunities to teach students how to socialize and how to handle their emotions depending on what’s going on in their life or what’s going on in schools,” Maynard said.

Maynard said the new report cards will use a 1-4 measuring system which will show parents their child’s progress and how well they understand the subject. She said they new system will allow them to determine if a student needs any intervention or help, academically, emotionally or socially.

Maynard said kindergarteners have the new report cards this school year along with first and fourth graders who will have the new report cards as part of a pilot program. She said second, third and fifth graders will start their new report card pilot program in the 2024-2025 school year.

Officials at the Cornerstone Foundation for Families it’s important to monitor that progress, especially for younger kids.

Executive Director Melissa McKelvie said early monitoring allows for early intervention if a child struggles to sit still, work well with others, interact with adults, manage their frustrations, or other behaviors. She said it can reveal problems a child might face, which impacts their academic performance.

“If a child is very frustrated because they are struggling to read or get the concepts, they might be very bright, but have one specific learning disability and that frustration can come out in behavioral issues,” McKelvie said.

She said it allows them to help children come up with strategies coping skills to handle their problems, which can allow them to achieve more academically.

McKelvie said continuing to monitor behavior as kids age allows them to see any changes or find any other problems they might have.

And if you feel your child might need help at all you can call the Cornerstone Foundation for Families at (217) 222-8254.

