Rain looks likely but not for everyone

Excessive rainfall or rain over 1/2 inch is possible (Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - One aspect of the forecast that is a little bit positive for most folks is that it will not be so beastly hot. Daytime high temperatures for the next seven days look like they will range in the low to upper 80s. Wednesday looks like it will be the coolest day of the week with daytime high temperatures just above 80 degrees for much of the region.

A low risk or Level 1 risk for severe weather arcs just west of the Mississippi River Tuesday AM (Brian inman)

We have several rounds of potential rainfall for the area. However, the bulk of this looks like it will stay to the west of the Mississippi. Tuesday’s rainfall potential again looks like it will be west of the Mississippi River. Now on Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms look likely for much of the Tri-State area. The northeastern portions of the region like McDonough County may miss out on the showers and thunderstorms altogether for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. At this time it does not look like any of the thunderstorms will be severe, but this is a fairly active weather pattern. The potential for showers continues, although not a great shot Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Is it too little too late?

