Some more clouds today, but still very warm and humid

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off this Monday morning with some broken clouds and temperatures are in the 60s to near 70°. Some showers and thunderstorms are ongoing to our west, along the Nebraska/Kansas/Missouri border. Clouds associated with those showers and thunderstorms are anticipated to gradually spread into the Tri-States through much of the day. These clouds will help to keep temperatures down a little, with highs ranging from the mid to upper 80s. By later this afternoon and early evening, a few stray showers will be possible. However, most areas will remain dry today. By tonight, we will have mostly clear and partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Also tonight, a front will begin to slowly lift northeastward to near western/southwestern Missouri. This will likely promote the development of some showers and thunderstorms in that same area. By early tomorrow morning, some of these showers/storms will be near the Tri-States. Models disagree on the exact placement of that rain. Some models show the rain completely missing us, while others show those west of the Mississippi River getting some of that rain. So if you live along or west of the Mississippi River, you could get a few scattered showers and/or thunderstorms through the morning hours tomorrow. Heading into the afternoon hours, that rain chance will gradually die off. With the dwelling clouds tomorrow, temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.