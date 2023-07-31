Some more clouds today, but still very warm and humid

A few stray showers will be possible today. However, most will end up dry for the day.
A few stray showers will be possible today. However, most will end up dry for the day.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off this Monday morning with some broken clouds and temperatures are in the 60s to near 70°. Some showers and thunderstorms are ongoing to our west, along the Nebraska/Kansas/Missouri border. Clouds associated with those showers and thunderstorms are anticipated to gradually spread into the Tri-States through much of the day. These clouds will help to keep temperatures down a little, with highs ranging from the mid to upper 80s. By later this afternoon and early evening, a few stray showers will be possible. However, most areas will remain dry today. By tonight, we will have mostly clear and partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Also tonight, a front will begin to slowly lift northeastward to near western/southwestern Missouri. This will likely promote the development of some showers and thunderstorms in that same area. By early tomorrow morning, some of these showers/storms will be near the Tri-States. Models disagree on the exact placement of that rain. Some models show the rain completely missing us, while others show those west of the Mississippi River getting some of that rain. So if you live along or west of the Mississippi River, you could get a few scattered showers and/or thunderstorms through the morning hours tomorrow. Heading into the afternoon hours, that rain chance will gradually die off. With the dwelling clouds tomorrow, temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe County man arrested in Betty Hayes murder
Monroe County man arrested in Betty Hayes murder
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun
Betty Hayes, 88 went missing in December 2021.
Monroe County residents indicate relief for closure in Betty Hayes disappearance
Last week heat index values measured at more than 110 degrees all over the Tri-States, while...
Heat playing no factor in Adams County Fair turnout
One dead after UTV crash in Shelby County
One dead after UTV crash in Shelby County

Latest News

Evening Weather 07 30 2023
High temps this week much more comfortable
Brutal Heat Subsides
After Saturday's severe weather, mixed clouds and sunshine will dominate Sunday's forecast.
Dry second-half of the weekend
Evening Weather 07-29-2023