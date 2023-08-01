Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 1, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Adam Klingele

Patsy Cooley

Nolan Venvertloh

Caleb Bunte

Raigan Brown

Nancy Butler

Angie Hall

Paul Mason

Laurie Hubble

Ron LaCount

Emersyn Hollensteiner

Travis Leapley

Kenny Phillips

Rita Rokita

James Calvert

Jerry Lee Crane

Kaitlyn Brown

ANNIVERSARIES

Justin & Emily Heming

Nathan & Tara Klepfer

Rusty & Barbie Dowdall

Paul & Barbara Corzatt

Harrison & Clair Clark

Michael & Santina Siemer

Brad & Judy Smith

Chad & Amy LeGrand

Eric & Lesa Beaver

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.