Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 1, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Adam Klingele

Patsy Cooley

Nolan Venvertloh

Caleb Bunte

Raigan Brown

Nancy Butler

Angie Hall

Paul Mason

Laurie Hubble

Ron LaCount

Emersyn Hollensteiner

Travis Leapley

Kenny Phillips

Rita Rokita

James Calvert

Jerry Lee Crane

Kaitlyn Brown

ANNIVERSARIES

Justin & Emily Heming

Nathan & Tara Klepfer

Rusty & Barbie Dowdall

Paul & Barbara Corzatt

Harrison & Clair Clark

Michael & Santina Siemer

Brad & Judy Smith

Chad & Amy LeGrand

Eric & Lesa Beaver

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: August 1, 2023

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WGEM Staff
August 1, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 31, 2023

Updated: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 30, 2023

Updated: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: July 31, 2023

Updated: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
July 31, 2023.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: July 30, 2023

Updated: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
July 30, 2023

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: July 29, 2023

Updated: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
July 29, 2023

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Reports: July 28, 2023

Updated: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
July 28, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

07292023 Birthdays

Updated: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT

Birthdays and Anniversaries

07282023 Birthdays

Updated: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 29, 2023

Updated: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT
|
By Blake Sammann
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.