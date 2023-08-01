Brown County Fair kicks off, celebrates 150 years

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - The Brown County Fair is back for its 150-year anniversary.

Tuesday afternoon fair board committee members and volunteers added the final touches to the grounds to welcome people Tuesday evening.

Events include a pageant, tractor pull, horse races, and others.

Fair board officials say they go out of their way to cater to families to enjoy the fair.

“One thing we do like to focus on is getting the youth involved,” said Fair Board Treasurer Brad Cassing. “We’ve got a great carnival here, we try to involve the kids with every day during the fair. So, we feel like that’s something that we really make an effort to push as well.”

Cassing said he hopes to pass down the love for the fair to the next generations.

“We do this because we love it, we love the experience we had as children and we want that to continue to resonate with our own children and hopefully our own grandchildren someday.”

The fair runs from Tuesday night through Sunday with new events and prizes given out every day.

For details visit the Brown County Fair website.

