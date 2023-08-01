A few Missouri storms today, more numerous showers and storms tomorrow

QUINCY (WGEM) - As expected, showers and thunderstorms have developed overnight just to our west. Most the Tri-States will miss out on this rain. However , the southwestern tier of the Tri-States (I will be keeping my eye on counties such as Monroe and Shelby in Missouri) will have the chance to see some of these scattered showers/storms through the morning hours. These storms would produce heavy rain and some lightning and thunder. These showers and storms will move completely south of us by noon.

A few showers and storms may move through mainly the Missouri side of the Tri-States. (maxuser | WGEM)

The rest of the Tri-States will remain dry through the day. Sky conditions will depend on how close you are to the morning showers and storms. The closer you are to the storms, the more clouds you will have. The northeastern tier will have the least amount of clouds through the day. Later this evening though, I am expecting mostly sunny skies for everyone with just some thin upper-level clouds overhead. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms will develop again. These storms will form closer to us, so our rain chances for tonight and tomorrow are higher than today’s. These storms will be very efficient rain makers and we could see training storms. This is when storms move over the same area again and again, like cars on a train track. This would bring the potential for high rainfall totals and localized areas of flash flooding. While this scenario looks likely, the exact axis of where the heaviest rain will fall is still being pinned down by the models. Nonetheless, some counties in the Tri-States may be placed under a flood watch for late tonight and tomorrow. It will not rain all day tomorrow, but we will have periods of rain through the day and into the first half of the night. Right now, the highest rainfall totals look to fall on the southwestern tier of the Tri-States with the lower rainfall totals for the northeastern tier. As for temperatures tomorrow, we will be slightly below normal for this time of year due the clouds and rain. Highs will feel refreshing for most, in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Tomorrow, due to heavy rain some areas could experience localized flash flooding. Especially for the areas in red, just to our south. (maxuser | WGEM)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.