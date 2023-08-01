Hannibal farm receives state grant

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - One local farm is getting a big boost thanks to a grant from the state.

Show Me HH Farms, just outside of Hannibal, is receiving over $100,000 through the Show Me Entrepreneurial Grants for Agriculture Program.

The farm is specifically getting an innovation grant, designed to develop Missouri businesses that add value to agricultural products.

Farm Co-Owner Phillip Brown said the money will go a long way to help the farm continue to produce sunflower oil for Tri-State residents.

“It’s mostly for processing of our sunflower seeds so we can turn them into oil... a facility to do that in... that is going to be nice and easy to clean and easy to move around in and also be for a little bit of storage and we will have somewhat of a storefront,” said Brown.

He said the farm is one of the only in the region to produce sunflower oil.

The upgrades to production will also help keep the production local.

“It’s all completely taken care of in house. Everything is done here on the from... everything from the plant to the harvest to the pressing of the oil, the bottling... it’s all taken care of here,” said Brown.

Work began on the new buildings Tuesday morning.

Weather permitting, the construction should be finished by the end of November.

In the meantime, anyone wanting to see the blooming sunflower fields have a quickly closing window to do so.

The field will remain in bloom for around the next week. Brown said the farm will be open to the public from 8AM to Sunset on Saturday for everyone to enjoy the sunflowers.

You can find out more about the grant program through the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority here.

