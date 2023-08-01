Hannibal Regional Healthcare System to offer residency program

QUINCY (WGEM) - There is a push in Northeast Missouri to bring more doctors to the area.

Those at Hannibal Regional Healthcare System say they received a $750,000 federal grant from Health Resources and Services Administration to create a rural residency program.

The President/CEO Todd Ahrens said a residency program allows post-graduate medical students the chance to work in a hospital setting. He said they do have partnerships with local colleges to offer classes and classwork to students studying medicine, but nothing for post-graduate students.

“It’s a process that we’ve got to work through and we got to be able to tell the accrediting body how exactly we’ll run this residency program so we’ll hire folks to assist us with that program development, we’ll have physicians that are lined up to assist and train these rural residents that would be coming into the organization,” Ahrens said.

He said they plan to focus on primary care positions and offer three residency slots in July of 2026.

Marion County presiding commissioner David Lomax said the program presents a great opportunity to provide more care to Marion County residents and other opportunities with doctors coming to the area.

“Obviously there’s the economic advantages,” he said. “Anybody who comes in, brings employment. They’re gonna look for housing, they’re gonna look for daycare, they’re gonna look for schools, churches, it’s always a plus.”

Lomax said because it’s local, it could lead to more home-grown doctors which means people wouldn’t have to drive to St. Louis or Columbia for help.

Ahrens said depending on the success of their program, they’ll look into offering different residency programs for different areas of medicine and offering more slots.

