Heavy Rain for some but not all

By Brian Inman
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
4 to 5 inches of rain is possible(Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a First Alert for parts of the Tri-State area, and that is for heavy rainfall. If you are west of the Mississippi River, you should be in line for some pretty hefty rainfall totals. You can see the maps and get an idea of where the heaviest rainfall is going to be. The rain will start early Wednesday morning and will come to an end on Thursday. Flash flooding is a concern, especially in Monroe and Shelby, and Ralls counties. 4 to 5 inches of rain is not out of the realm of possibility. In the Quincy area, we may be lucky to get an inch. It would be more likely to be around a half inch of rainfall, and it all might come in one fell swoop. So I’m hoping for a wet day Wednesday into Thursday and please please please do not drive through flooded roadways. Turn around don’t drown.

