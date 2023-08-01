Hospital Report: August 1, 2023

Deaths:

Lucy Mae Emerick, age 94, of Quincy, died on July 31 at Quincy Healthcare & Senior Living.

Michael “Mike” Dedert, age 82, of Mendon, died on July 31 in his home.

Walter G. Hunt, age 93, of Hannibal, died on July 30, at Beth Haven Nursing Home.

Raymond “Paul” Newland Jr., age 82, of New London, Missouri, died on July 28 at Blessing Hospital.

Betty L. Adair, age 95, of Hannibal, died on July 30 at Luther Manor Nursing Home.

Lester Eugene Kenady, age 86, of Barry, Illinois, died on July 28 at Blessing Hospital.

Births:

Jared and Carrie Lewis of Canton, Missouri welcomed a boy.

Julius A Jones and Brianna L Buttler of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Tyler and Sara Nickoley of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Warren and Brittany Godfrey of Philadelphia, Missouri welcomed a girl.

Taylor and Justin McGovern of New London welcomed a girl.

Allison and Jordan Stout of Palmyra welcomed a girl.

Brecklyn Booth of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

Christina and Tim Wester of Hannibal welcomed a boy.

Morgan and Matthew Meyer of Shelbina, Missouri welcomed a boy.

Allison and Blake Rodgers of Hannibal welcomed a boy.

Kathleen and James York II of Louisiana, Missouri, welcomed a girl.

Makenzie Cookson of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

Nicole and Bryson Jarman of Perry, Missouri welcomed a girl.

Loren and Austen Bornberger of Palmyra welcomed a boy.

Carlee and Ryan Jobe of Barry welcomed a girl.

Amelia and Kyle DeLaPorte of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

Avery and Christopher Hudson of Hannibal welcomed a boy.

Hannah and Zephanian Tipsword of Pittsfield welcomed a boy.

Amanda and Brad Genenbacher of Golden, Illinois welcomed a boy.

Jessica and Corey Munger of Frankford, Missouri welcomed a boy.

Victoria Huff and Stuart Rica of Vandalia, Missouri welcomed a boy.

Taylor and Corey lambert of New London welcomed a boy.

Kamille and Shahn Barse of Vandalia welcomed a boy.

Emily and Aspen Justice of Kahoka, Missouri welcomed a boy.

Kelly and Nicholas Koetters of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

Alexis Keesey and Bradley Riley of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

Alexis and Patrick Kendrick of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

Erin and Dylan Crane of Philadelphia welcomed a girl.

Meagan lewis of Monroe City welcomed a girl.

Dezzaray and James Coleman of Hannibal welcomed a boy.

Haven Bloodgood of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

Kayla Scott and Ryan Schmidt of Clayton welcomed a girl.

Jennifer and Shad Terrill of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

