Illinois State Police announce new online crash reporting system

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police (ISP) on Tuesday announced a new Civilian Crash Reporting System (CCRS) that allows the public to create a crash report online without having to wait roadside for police to respond.

According to ISP, the CCRS will increase public safety as individuals can report crashes from a safe location. The CCRS also allows police to serve the public more efficiently by freeing them to respond to higher-priority calls for service.

“For simple crashes where only one car is involved and no one is injured, the ability to file a report online instead of along the road will make it safer for drivers and our troopers, and eliminate the need to wait for a trooper to make the report,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.

Police stated you can complete your own crash report online when the crash meets specific criteria. The crash must be a single-vehicle, property-damage-only crash where there were no injuries to anyone involved, and it occurred on either an interstate or a U.S. or Illinois Route. Drivers involved in a multiple-vehicle crash or when there are injuries will not be able to complete a report online.

You can create a report by going to the ISP website and clicking on Crash Reports under Quick Links, Complete A Crash Report Online.

Once the report is successfully submitted, you will be given a unique Receipt Number and the opportunity to print your completed crash report, which you can provide to your insurance company if needed.

According to ISP, you will still be required to pay $5 to obtain the final approved crash report, which can be done online at isp.illinois.gov/CrashReports/EPay.

A tutorial on how to use the CCRS can be found here.

