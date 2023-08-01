Macomb PD and McDonough County Health Dept. distributing free gun locks

Gun locks can be picked up at either agency.
Gun locks can be picked up at either agency.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - A study with the National Library of Medicine shows that roughly 400 deaths occur every year by way of accidental shootings. That can be from playing with a gun, accidentally leaving it loaded or when a child comes in contact with the gun.

To prevent tragedies from happening, the McDonough County Health Department has partnered with the Macomb Police Department to distribute free gun locks to the community. They can be picked up at either agency.

“The biggest part of gun safety comes down to education,” said Macomb Police Lieutenant Jim Rowland.

Rowland said treating every gun as if it were loaded is crucial to gun safety. He recommends a safe, but if you don’t have a safe, a gun lock is best if you keep it in an easily accessible case.

“It stands to reason that if there’s no ability for it to be accessed by someone that shouldn’t be accessing it then that limits the possibility for something of that nature to happen,” Rowland said.

The McDonough County Health Dept. is open Monday - Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Locks are available until they run out.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Immanuel Williams
Police: Keokuk man arrested after shooting at ex
Marcus McGruder
QPD squad car stolen after keys left inside
Elbert Butler
Former Adams County Fair carnival worker arrested on child porn charges
Monroe County man arrested in Betty Hayes murder
Monroe County man arrested in Betty Hayes murder
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

Grant money will be used to help upgrade one of the region's only sunflower oil producing farms.
Hannibal farm receives state grant
Rabies effects only mammals, primarily bats, and can be transmitted by being bitten from a...
Staying rabies-safe as IDPH warns nearly 30 bats have the virus
Flood Watch west of the river
Heavy Rain for some but not all
Crews setting up the Ferris wheel at the Brown County Fair.
Brown County Fair kicks off, celebrates 150 years