Macomb PD and McDonough County Health Dept. distributing free gun locks

MACOMB (WGEM) - A study with the National Library of Medicine shows that roughly 400 deaths occur every year by way of accidental shootings. That can be from playing with a gun, accidentally leaving it loaded or when a child comes in contact with the gun.

To prevent tragedies from happening, the McDonough County Health Department has partnered with the Macomb Police Department to distribute free gun locks to the community. They can be picked up at either agency.

“The biggest part of gun safety comes down to education,” said Macomb Police Lieutenant Jim Rowland.

Rowland said treating every gun as if it were loaded is crucial to gun safety. He recommends a safe, but if you don’t have a safe, a gun lock is best if you keep it in an easily accessible case.

“It stands to reason that if there’s no ability for it to be accessed by someone that shouldn’t be accessing it then that limits the possibility for something of that nature to happen,” Rowland said.

The McDonough County Health Dept. is open Monday - Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Locks are available until they run out.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.