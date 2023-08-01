New program helps jumpstart college savings for Illinois children

Money college
Money college(MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A new program aims to help every kid in Illinois save for college.

The First Steps program will give every child who is born or adopted after Jan. 1 a $50 deposit for a college savings plan.

Families can open a free 529 College Savings Plan with Bright Start or Bright Directions and submit a claim before the child’s 10th birthday for the $50 deposit. Money in this account can be used at a university, community college, trade school, or apprenticeship.

“Illinois First Steps is an important step towards ensuring all Illinois children can access higher education in their future,” said Illinois State Treasurer, Michael Frerichs (D).

“Research shows that if a child knows that there is a college fund for them, anywhere from a $1 to $500 in that account, they are four times more likely to go to college and five times more likely to graduate,” said Illinois 18th District Rep. Robyn Gabel (D)

The treasurer’s office is sending postcards and letters to Illinois parents that had a baby on or after Jan. 1 to let them know about the program.

You can learn more at BrightStart.com.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Immanuel Williams
Police: Keokuk man arrested after shooting at ex
Marcus McGruder
QPD squad car stolen after keys left inside
Elbert Butler
Former Adams County Fair carnival worker arrested on child porn charges
Monroe County man arrested in Betty Hayes murder
Monroe County man arrested in Betty Hayes murder
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

Crews setting up the Ferris wheel at the Brown County Fair.
Brown County Fair kicks off, celebrates 150 years
Railway Safety
Operation Lifesaver educates future truckers on railway safety
QHS Band Camp
Quincy High band camp underway
Illinois State Police
Illinois State Police announce new online crash reporting system