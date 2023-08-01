Operation Lifesaver educates future truckers on railway safety

QUINCY (WGEM) -With Illinois having the second largest rail system in the nation with more than 7,000 miles of tracks across the state, one program is helping make sure truck driver are using caution when crossing a rail crossing..

The Illinois coordinator of a nationwide public safety program known as Operation Lifesaver spoke to a truck driver training class at John Wood today about reducing collisions, injuries, and fatalities at highway rail crossings.

When truck drivers approach railroad tracks, understand not to shift. If y ou shift you could stall on the tracks. You do not want to stop on the tracks because, for one, it is illeagal and it is very dangerous as well. The other thing too is make sure you are looking and listening. Trains can be coming a lot quieter and faster than we assume an it is never ok to try and beat a train”, said Illinois Operation Livesaver Coordinator Aisha Jackson.

Jackson also said if you or anyone else is having an emergency on a train track you can call the number found on a blue sign near the rail crossing.

