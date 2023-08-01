QPD to enter into a contract to get more body, squad car cameras

QUINCY (WGEM) - More police officers in Quincy will soon have body cameras.

That’s after the Quincy City Council approved a resolution to continue a body and squad car camera contract for the Quincy Police Department on Monday night.

Illinois law states all police officers, not just the ones on the front lines, will need to have body and squad car cameras by 2025.

While the law went into effect in 2021, Chief Adam Yates said his officers have been working with squad car cameras since the early 2000s and body cameras since 2018.

Monday night, Yates asked city council to approve renewing a 5-year contract with a Georgia-based company to continue with the system QPD has right now.

Yates said it has been successful so far.

“We’ve always known that these cameras are gonna benefit our officers,” Yates said. “When we got them, they prove themselves time and time again, it’s to the point now the officers are actually uncomfortable working without them because they are such an asset to us, so we’re happy to have them and we look forward to entering into another five year agreement.”

Entering into the contract will cost $525,742.07 this time, because it will include more body cameras, so the department can comply with the Safe-T Act in two years.

Yates said this is an unfunded mandate from the state of Illinois as the state is not providing money for the required upgrades.

He said the body camera count will go from 58 to 75 which is enough for every officer who does investigations.

Also discussed in the Quincy City Council meeting:

Permission granted to Quincy Artists Guild to conduct a raffle and have the bond requirement waived from Aug. 11 through Aug. 19.

Approval of a request for a Special Permit for Planned Development to allow for the ownership of more than one horse at 2102 Melview Road and a contiguous five acre property with the condition that the number of horses not exceed five.

Reappointment of Rocky Murry to serve another five year term on the Quincy Housing Authority Board of Directors with a term expiration of Oct. 31, 2028.

Appointment of Corey Dean as IT Director.

Adopted resolution authorizing the sale of an abandoned property at 1122 Monroe to Dustin Long for $5,100 with plans to build a duplex on the lot within two years.

Adopted resolution authorizing the sale of abandoned property at 1233 North 11th Street to Grandview Church for $15,000 with plans to build a children’s play area for the church.

Adopted resolution authorizing the sale of abandoned property at 635 Spruce to the YWCA for $500 for each property with plans to build a 3-plex on 635 Spruce within two years.

Adopted resolution canceling the UMB Credit Card with a $10,000 credit limit used exclusively for Amazon purchases and increase the credit limit on the Purchasing Credit Card from $2,000 to $5,000.

Adopted resolution for QPD to pay the annual fee to STARCOM21-Motorola Solutions in the amount of $10,764 for a network contract.

