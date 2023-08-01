Quincy High band camp underway

QHS Band Camp
QHS Band Camp(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy High School Marching Blue Devils are attending band camp this week.

The QHS band director says nearly 200 students plan to participate in this year’s full marching band. You will see them at upcoming parades and during football games.

“I think what I am most excited about is continuing what we started last year. Last year was my first year in the program and we put in a lot of ....different expectations. With me being a new person to them it was a change,” said QHS band director Jeff Duffy. “Now with it being my second year as a staff, it is not new anymore. They know what to expect from us. So we get to keep continuing what we started last year and make it even better.”

Students will also perform a preview show at the end of band camp at 2 p.m. Friday at Flynn Stadium.

Duffy said anyone can come and watch.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Immanuel Williams
Police: Keokuk man arrested after shooting at ex
Marcus McGruder
QPD squad car stolen after keys left inside
Elbert Butler
Former Adams County Fair carnival worker arrested on child porn charges
Monroe County man arrested in Betty Hayes murder
Monroe County man arrested in Betty Hayes murder
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

Illinois State Police
Illinois State Police announce new online crash reporting system
Hannibal Regional Healthcare System to offer residency
Hannibal Regional Healthcare System to offer residency program
The Quincy Police reported Monday a squad car was stolen from their parking lot at 530 Broadway.
QPD squad car stolen after keys left inside
Illinois law states all police officers, not just the ones on the front lines, will need to...
QPD to enter into a contract to get more body, squad car cameras