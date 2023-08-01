Quincy High band camp underway

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy High School Marching Blue Devils are attending band camp this week.

The QHS band director says nearly 200 students plan to participate in this year’s full marching band. You will see them at upcoming parades and during football games.

“I think what I am most excited about is continuing what we started last year. Last year was my first year in the program and we put in a lot of ....different expectations. With me being a new person to them it was a change,” said QHS band director Jeff Duffy. “Now with it being my second year as a staff, it is not new anymore. They know what to expect from us. So we get to keep continuing what we started last year and make it even better.”

Students will also perform a preview show at the end of band camp at 2 p.m. Friday at Flynn Stadium.

Duffy said anyone can come and watch.

