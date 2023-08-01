Staying rabies-safe as IDPH warns nearly 30 bats have the virus

MACOMB (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting more than two dozen bats have tested positive for rabies. Now, they’re urging the public to be on the lookout.

According to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID), 5,000 animal cases of rabies are reported ever year, but the last human case was in 2021.

”Most often we see it effecting bats and then also skunks, coyotes, raccoons, so anytime you see any of those animals acting strangely you don’t want to approach them,” Environmental Health Sanitarian with the McDonough County Health Dept. Stefanie Johnson said.

There have been five rabid bats each in Kankakee and Lake counties, four in Cook County, and three in McHenry County. Rabies has also been found in bats in Bureau, Clark, DeKalb, Macon, McLean, Peoria, Rock Island, Sangamon, Wayne, and Will counties.

Rabies is found only in mammals.

It happens when an infected animal bites another animal. However, it can also be transmitted when saliva from an infected animal comes in contact with the eyes or an open wound.

Johnson said if you find a bat in your home, not to kill it, but instead call the health department and animal control and they’ll determine the next steps, as bats are protected under wildlife code in Illinois.

”If they’re stumbling around, foaming at the mouth, it’s a disease of the nervous system so neurological symptoms would be present in an animal with rabies,” Johnson added.

Johnson said keeping your animals up-to-date on vaccinations is the best protection against rabies. She doesn’t suggest attracting wild animals with trash or litter.

If you find a bat and animal control isn’t available, she says to trap it in a box or container while wearing thick gloves. After trapping it, she said to slide a piece of cardboard underneath and tape it.

