Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 2, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Josh Taylor

Cindy Mefford

Julie Padgett

Jean Cook

Keith Brinkman

Kenneth Leapley

Anthony Depoy

Cindy Gumbart

Dariene Morrow

ANNIVERSARIES

Brady & Cheryl Dreasler

James & Marilyn Williams

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.