Cardinals beef up farm system but fail to boost MLB rotation with trade deadline deals

QUINCY (WGEM) - Being a seller at the Major League Baseball trade deadline was new territory for the St. Louis Cardinals.

So it was no surprise that President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak was open for business moving out six potential free agents in return for a haul of prospects that the organization doesn’t hope turn out to be suspects.

Gone are longtime staples in pitchers Jack Flaherty and Jordan Hicks plus shortstop Paul DeJong. Also last year’s trade deadline additions, pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton, were traded, too.

Earlier, last week the team designated for assignment pitcher Genesis Cabrera, who was later traded to Toronto in the first of three trades between the two teams.

The team knew ahead of the deadline it would need at least three MLB caliber starters for next season and that’s going to have to come via trades and free-agent signings which the organization previously seemed loathe to do.

After the deadline passed on Tuesday, they are still in that same position.

The four trades netted the Cardinals a combined nine players, seven of them pitchers, but none who as of now project to be a candidate for the 2024 rotation.

Mozeliak admitted he didn’t expect to fill those holes with any of the moves the team made before the deadline – dealing five players who were all eligible for free agency after this season and the team wasn’t expected to re-sign.

“I think you hear that phrase, ‘I’m not paying for a rental,’ so I think you can determine how that’s viewed,” Mozeliak said. “When you’re having a player for two months it’s a lot different than acquiring somebody for five years.

“We didn’t feel like those types of deals existed in this process. We looked at what path we could go down and we decided to go down the path of just adding as much depth and breadth to our system and I feel like we accomplished that.”

As of now, the Cardinals have only two starters under contract who project to be part of the 2024 rotation, right-hander Miles Mikolas and lefty Steven Matz.

Mozeliak admits the rest of the rotation likely will have to be filled via come trades and the free agent market during the offseason. Matthew Liberatore will get an opportunity to show what he’s capable of during the rest of this season.

“We didn’t feel like we could do that in this period,” Mozeliak said of filling the starting rotation. “Was it talked about? Yes.”

Mozeliak said teams which had starting pitching depth at the major-league level, “weren’t in a position to pull it (a trade) now.”

“Always remember that teams that are trying to win now don’t want to trade from their current roster. It really limits your ability to make that more impactful deal.”

So what exactly did Mozeliak get in return?

Mostly a bunch of young minor league players with a lot of upside, according to most rating services. Some might be seen in August, some next season, some years down the road and some never.

Many of the ratings services have given the Cardinals high grades for their return. Whether they become bona fide big leaguers is another matter.

So here’s a quick primer on each trade and who the Cardinals acquired:

Hicks to Toronto

On Sunday, St. Louis acquired minor league right-handed pitchers Sem Robberse and Adam Kloffenstein from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for right-handed reliever Hicks.

Robberse, who pitched in the MLB Futures Game earlier this month, is a 21-year-old from Zeist, Netherlands, who was signed by the Blue Jays in July 2019.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound right-hander has started 18 games this season for New Hampshire (AA), going 3-5 with a 4.06 ERA in 88.2 innings pitched while posting a 1.17 WHIP (10th in all of AA) and striking out 86.

Kloffenstein, 22, is a 6-foot-5, 243-pound right-hander from Magnolia, Texas, who was the Blue Jays third round draft choice in 2018.

Kloffenstein has made 17 starts this season for the Fisher Cats at New Hampshire, going 5-5 with a 3.24 ERA (6th in all of AA) in 89 innings of work. He’s struck out 105 this season and had one complete game.

Both Robberse and Kloffentstein will be assigned to the Memphis (AAA) roster.

Hicks, 26, was drafted by St. Louis in 2015 and was 1-6 with a 3.67 ERA and eight saves this season in 40 games. He will become a free-agent after this season.

Montgomery, Stratton to Texas

Also Sunday, the Cardinals acquired minor league right-handed pitcher Tekoah Roby, left-handed pitcher John King and infielder Thomas Saggese from the Texas Rangers in exchange for Montgomery and Stratton and international signing bonus pool space.

Roby, 21, was the Rangers third round draft choice in 2020 out of Pine Forest High School in Pensacola, Fla.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Roby has made 10 starts for Frisco (AA) this season, going 2-3 with a 5.05 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 46.1 innings pitched.

King, 28, has four seasons of Major League experience, all with the Rangers. He was 7-5 with a 3.52 ERA out of the bullpen in 27 games in 2021 and owns a career mark of 10-10, 4.27 ERA in 87 games, all in relief.

He appeared Tuesday night for St. Louis pitching a scoreless inning in relief.

Saggese, 21, was the Rangers fifth round selection in the 2020 MLB Draft out of Carlsbad (Calif.) High School.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound right-handed hitting Saggese is batting .314 (sixth in all of AA) with 15 HRs, 78 RBI (third in AA) and a .894 OPS in 92 games for Frisco (AA) while playing second base, third base and shortstop.

Roby and Saggese will be assigned to the Springfield Cardinals (AA) club.

DeJong to Toronto

Then on Tuesday, the Cardinals acquired minor league right-handed pitcher Matt Svanson from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for DeJong and cash considerations.

Svanson, 24, was the Blue Jays 13th round draft selection in 2021 out of Lehigh University. The 6-oot-5, 235-pound Svanson has combined to go 4-1 with a 1.11 ERA in 26 games (all in relief) this season between Dunedin (Low-A) and Vancouver (High-A).

Svanson was part of combined no-hitter earlier this season for Vancouver and also in 2018 as a freshman at Lehigh. He threw two perfect games, in addition to two no-hitters, for Lake Zurich (Ill.) High School. Svanson will be assigned to the Springfield Cardinals (AA).

DeJong, 29, has batted .233 with 13 HR and 32 RBI in 81 games this season. He was the Cardinals fourth-round draft selection in 2015 and played seven seasons (2017-23) with St. Louis.

Flaherty to Baltimore

Then about 15 minutes before Tuesday’s 5 p.m. trade deadline, the Cardinals acquired minor league pitchers Drew Rom and Zack Showalter and minor league infielder César Prieto from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for Flaherty.

Rom and Prieto are both listed among the Orioles top 20 prospects by MLB Pipeline.

Rom, 23, has made 18 starts for Norfolk (AAA) this season, going 7-6 and striking out 100 batters in 86. innings pitched.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound left-hander, who was the Orioles fourth-round draft selection in 2018 out of Highlands (Ky.) High School, will be assigned to Memphis (AAA).

Prieto, 24, is in his second season of professional ball, having signed out of Cuba in January 2022.

The versatile lefty hitting infielder has played shortstop, second base and third base, and was batting .349 with a .868 OPS between Bowie (AA) and Norfolk (AAA) this season in 85 games. The 5-foot 9, 175-pound Prieto will be assigned to Memphis (AAA).

Showalter, 19, was the Orioles 11th-round selection in 2022 out of Wesley Chapel (Fla.) High School.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound right-hander has posted a 2.37 ERA this year in his first professional season in nine games (eight starts), while producing a 32 percent strikeout rate and 46 percent groundball rate. He will be assigned to Palm Beach (A).

Flaherty, 27, was 7-6 with a 4.43 ERA in 20 starts for the Cardinals this season. He was a first-round draft selection by the Cardinals in 2014 and pitched seven seasons (2017-23) with St. Louis, going 41-31 with a 3.58 ERA in 122 games.

