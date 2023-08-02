Drought conditions affect corn production

ADAMS COUNTY (WGEM) - As local farmers pray for another rainfall tonight, even if it does come, it probably won’t be enough to save their crops, specifically corn.

With the weather as hot and dry as it’s been, Mill Creek farmer Mike Roegge said some of the kernels on his corn are dropping off. The ones that do stick didn’t have enough moisture for proper nutrients.

“2012 was the last drought year that we had that was serious,” Roegge said. “Hopefully we don’t have that again because we had corn yields averaging in the 60′s and 70′s which is much lower than anticipated. We don’t want to talk about that again and hopefully it won’t occur.”

Roegge said farmers generally hope to harvest in the area of 200 bushels per acre.

“Here in the Midwest we’re the driest part of any part in the Midwest,” Roegge said. “So we’re facing the brunt of the hot and dry weather. Other areas in the Midwest are much better off than we are.”

Over at Ben Hugenberg’s farm in Liberty, he said the corn crop could go either way in this weeklong window of time.

“It’s very close to the point where it’s not going to matter,” Hugenberg said. “Because it’s going to be too late for the corn. We need rain within the next week or two.”

Hugenberg said without a few sudden and abundant rainfalls corn sales are on par to take a hit.

“It will be much harder to keep in the combine,” Hugenberg said. “Which means it will be much harder to get into the grain bin and in the trucks to get for sale.”

Roegge said at this point it’s too late. And, it would take a miracle to get caught up.

“Since April 1 to July 31, the growing season, we’ve received 9.5 inches of rain. That’s seven inches behind our average.”

Roegge said additionally most farmers, including himself, are entirely dependent on rain because they don’t have irrigation to help.

Both farmers said this also impacts livestock producers who depend on hay and corn to feed animals.

