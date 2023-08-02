First Alert: Flood watch in effect. Heavy rain could lead to localized flash flooding.

QUINCY (WGEM) - First Alert for the Missouri counties in our viewing area! A Flood Watch is in effect for Clark, Knox, Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Ralls, Scotland, and Shelby counties in Missouri through 10 AM. A Flash Flood WARNING is in effect for Monroe and western Shelby counties in Missouri through 9:30 AM. Excessive rain runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Rainfall rates of 2-3 inches will be possible. Water may pond on the roads and roads may become water covered. If you come across a water covered road, please turn around and find a different route. You do not know what state that road is in after all the water has fallen on it. It is just not worth the risk.

A Flood Watch is in effect for those in green. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Monroe and western Shelby counties in Missouri (maroon color) through 9:30 AM. (maxuser | WGEM)

Ongoing showers and thunderstorms are moving through the Tri-States and our region this morning. The rain is slowly moving southeastward but the coverage area of the rain has been expanding. Intense rainfall rates are occurring which could lead to localized areas of flash flooding. By late morning, the storm intensity will start to decrease and the heavy rain will gradually come to an end. After that, while there could be just a few spotty showers out there, we should all see a break in the rain. However, another round of showers and thunderstorms will move into the Tri-States during the late afternoon/early evening hours. This round of rain looks to move into the area from the northwest. Some of the rain will be on the lighter side, but the storms will once again be forming in an environment with high water values so more heavy rain is expected too. Into the evening hours, the storms will contain lightning and thunder. Also, some storms could also produce hail and/or gusty winds.

The clouds and rain will hold temperatures down today, with highs only in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.