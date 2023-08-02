First responders welcome community for Safety Day

SHELBINA, Mo. (WGEM) - Shelby County officials want to make sure your child knows who to call when emergencies arise.

Officials said the whole point of Shelby County Safety Day is to teach kids what first responders do, so they’re not scared if someone is dispatched to their home.

Tuesday, local kids got to learn some basic safety tips, but more importantly, officials said they got to learn who their police, fire and emergency response personnel are, in a fun, community setting.

The expression, “It takes a village,” rings true for Shelbina during the second annual Safety Day event.

Shelby County’s emergency response, fire, police and sheriff’s office along with other state officials gathered in one place, to teach kids important safety tips and about those who can help them in the community.

“I think it’s important for the kids to just be familiar with who’s the heroes in the community, so they feel safe when they see them,” said Stephanie Barton, Bethel, Missouri resident.

Barton wants her four kids to know who to call when emergencies happen.

Her kids already know a little bit about what sheriffs do in the community because their dad, Caleb, is one. Barton said she wants her kids to know the appropriate first responders to contact outside of the sheriff’s office.

“Fire is obviously something that could happen, same thing with ambulance, you never know when you’re gonna need it, so I want them to be comfortable with that if there was ever an emergency and for sure fire because I think a lot of times they think it’s not gonna happen, but it could,” Barton said.

Shelby County Deputy Sheriff Caleb Brown said that’s the whole reason why officials have come together and put Safety Day on.

“We show up to someone’s house or show up at the school in the uniform, we’re intimidating,” Brown said. “And you get the younger kids, they’re kind of scared about it, so it’s a chance to see that we’re human beings, we’re nice, we’re not there to lock people up, throw them in jail, we’re there to do our jobs and we’re there to help people as much as we can.”

Brown said at Safety Day, kids are able to take tours of the different emergency vehicles and learn some safety tips.

“You know everyone was a kid once, we do some pretty stupid stuff from time to time, so it just gets something in their head to think about and learn,” Brown said.

Kids in attendance who went to all of the safety stations were given free admittance to the Shelbina Aquatic Center.

Brown said various community businesses and groups donated food and supplies, so families could enjoy a free meal at Safety Day.

State and local first responders who attended Shelby County Safety Day:

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

Shelbina Police Department

Clarence Police Department

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Shelbina Fire Department

Shelbyville Fire Department

Salt River Ambulance

MoDOT Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety

