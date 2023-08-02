Full-day kindergarten to be offered in every Illinois school district by 2027

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - A bill signing Wednesday makes all-day kindergarten classes a prospect for Illinois students.

Governor JB Pritzker signed HB2396, which requires every school district to establish by the 2027-28 school year, both a full-day kindergarten program and a half-day program.

Research by the National Education Association shows children in full-day classes developed greater reading, math and social skills than those in half-day classes. The bill will provide kids across the state access to these learning opportunities while continuing to foster play-based learning.

“Children across our state deserve the opportunity to reach their full academic potential, starting from their first moments in the classroom,” Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton said.

Districts that currently do not offer a full-day program can apply for a waiver to extend the implementation date up to two years past the 2027-2028 school years if they meet certain criteria.

Programs statewide will be evaluated with the help of a Full Day Kindergarten Task Force, which will study district capacity and associated capital costs that may be needed for expansions.

“Developmentally appropriate, high-quality, play-based kindergarten lays the foundation for a child to grow academically and develop essential social-emotional skills,” Dr. Tony Sanders said, State Superintendent of Education.

